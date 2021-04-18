Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.06

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.06 and traded as high as C$7.16. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$7.10, with a volume of 485,104 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of C$572.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.06.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$100.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$92.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.3811014 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile (TSE:MDI)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

