Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MGA. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $91.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Magna International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.33.

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $95.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Magna International has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $97.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.04. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magna International will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Magna International in the first quarter worth $42,744,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Magna International in the first quarter worth $262,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Magna International in the first quarter worth $920,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 692.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Magna International in the first quarter worth $35,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

