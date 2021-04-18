LPL Financial LLC Takes Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,061 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,071,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after buying an additional 16,375 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $117.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.34. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.47 and a 1-year high of $117.73.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 44,092 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total value of $4,619,077.92. Also, CMO Wei Victor Alejandro Gao sold 8,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $891,689.64. Insiders have sold a total of 260,096 shares of company stock worth $27,040,958 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.89.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

