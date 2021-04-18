Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $210.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $211.93.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.46.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

