Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,504,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in BankUnited by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,888 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in BankUnited by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,004,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,953,000 after purchasing an additional 311,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $148,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $447,111.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $150,257.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $44.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

BKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

