Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,056,956,000 after purchasing an additional 138,741 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,756,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 546,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $118,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $213.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.94 and a 52-week high of $354.82.

Several research firms have commented on BIDU. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

