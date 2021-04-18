Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $620,127,000 after buying an additional 161,531 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,002,000 after purchasing an additional 380,655 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,660,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $162,688,000 after purchasing an additional 468,027 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,462,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 644,186 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $63,111,000 after purchasing an additional 17,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HRC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRC opened at $114.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.82 and a 200 day moving average of $99.54. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.31 and a twelve month high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.48. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

