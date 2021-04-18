Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 800 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,438,000 after purchasing an additional 360,063 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,037,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,313,000 after acquiring an additional 505,747 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,934,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $635,014,000 after acquiring an additional 41,124 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,022,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,688,000 after acquiring an additional 230,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in VeriSign by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,790,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $387,539,000 after acquiring an additional 106,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $208.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $221.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.22.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The business had revenue of $320.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.29 million. Equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.60.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,040,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.84, for a total transaction of $1,211,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,417,399.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,990,523 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

