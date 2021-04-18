Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 2,000 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Graco by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Graco by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its position in shares of Graco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 33,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of Graco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 12,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,863,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,233,300.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,532 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,786 over the last three months. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $75.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.28. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.79 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.52 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Graco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

