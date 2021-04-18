Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,400 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in IAA in the first quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in IAA by 20.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 226,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,484,000 after acquiring an additional 37,828 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in IAA by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,360,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in IAA by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period.

IAA stock opened at $62.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day moving average of $59.43. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.82 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IAA shares. Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.90.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

