Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $3.23 Million Stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,900 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cree were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cree by 178.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,844 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the third quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the third quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Cree by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,670 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE opened at $112.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. Cree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.38 and a 200 day moving average of $97.45.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cree news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of Cree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cree in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.57.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

