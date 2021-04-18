Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.50 Million Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Cerner by 2.0% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 116,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in Cerner by 42.9% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cerner by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CERN shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus boosted their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CERN opened at $75.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.66 and a 200-day moving average of $74.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $63.11 and a 1-year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.