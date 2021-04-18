Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $223.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.41 and a 52 week high of $221.29.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. Research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 19.15%.

CASY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.10.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

