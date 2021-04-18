Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 500 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Five Below by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIVE opened at $200.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 102.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.90. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

