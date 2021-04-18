Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 1,100 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 97.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 101.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after buying an additional 68,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $116.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $115.18. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

In other news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

