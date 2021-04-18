Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 1,000 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,100 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,293 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,870,000 after acquiring an additional 109,295 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,436,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,614,000 after acquiring an additional 328,786 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,185,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,231,000 after acquiring an additional 27,527 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $57,826,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.09.

PB opened at $76.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $83.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.58.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

In other news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,012.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,458 shares of company stock worth $481,019 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

