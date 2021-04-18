Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 1,000 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $324.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.01. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.50 and a 1 year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LULU. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.94.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

