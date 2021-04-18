Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

GNTX stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $37.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average of $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $58,690.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,402.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,638.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,307 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.