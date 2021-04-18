Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 8,800 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 133.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IFF. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,913,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,960,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,471 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8,168.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 710,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,289,000 after purchasing an additional 701,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $65,721,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $142.86 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $143.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

