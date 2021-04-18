Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 29,403 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,403 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

NYSE BMY opened at $64.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $54.07 and a 12-month high of $67.16. The company has a market capitalization of $143.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -585.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

