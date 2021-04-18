Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases 2,897 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $80.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $55.65 and a one year high of $87.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.51 and a 200 day moving average of $77.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 14,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,102,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,245 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,662 shares of company stock valued at $13,677,453. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

