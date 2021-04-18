Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Makes New $232,000 Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. CRV LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $1,148,291,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $2,284,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $3,569,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $1,344,000.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $366,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $21,136,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923.

DASH opened at $149.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.37. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DASH. William Blair started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.59.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

