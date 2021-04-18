Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $265,000 Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291 over the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.48.

MCHP stock opened at $158.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.30. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $74.58 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

