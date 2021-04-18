Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $237,000 Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on FIS. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FIS opened at $152.62 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.05 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -847.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

