Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives $423.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $423.00.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $391.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $358.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.61. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

