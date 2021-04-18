Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Livent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.03. Livent posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Livent.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LTHM shares. B. Riley started coverage on Livent in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

NYSE LTHM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.60. 1,876,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,468,327. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average is $16.75. Livent has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $798,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Livent by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Livent by 515.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 242,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 202,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livent (LTHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.