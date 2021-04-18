Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0072 on Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 30.5% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and $7,283.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $705.23 or 0.01278681 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002456 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,528.65 or 0.98867676 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 719,747,575 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

