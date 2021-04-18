Lisa Evoli Sells 6,306 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Stock

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) EVP Lisa Evoli sold 6,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $441,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at $547,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $72.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $71.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $388.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.51 million. On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,539 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

