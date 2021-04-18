Liquidity Network Hits 24-Hour Volume of $84,437.00 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $599,799.23 and $84,437.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidity Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00065760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.05 or 0.00278037 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.78 or 0.00709931 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00025799 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,008.52 or 0.99933563 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.20 or 0.00848762 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.