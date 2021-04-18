Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) by 83.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,025 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,600,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 5,104.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 807,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 792,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lineage Cell Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

Shares of LCTX stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The company has a market cap of $370.15 million, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.11.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,001.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

