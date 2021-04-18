Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Linde were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.75.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $289.96 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $172.76 and a 12 month high of $288.80. The stock has a market cap of $151.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.87, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.59.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

