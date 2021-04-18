Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Short Interest Down 23.6% in March

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,970,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the March 15th total of 14,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLNW. Truist lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Limelight Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.32.

Shares of LLNW stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.54. 1,256,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,839,094. The stock has a market cap of $439.44 million, a P/E ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $55.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.58 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 133.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

