Lightstreams Reaches Market Cap of $300,805.86 (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Lightstreams has a market capitalization of $300,805.86 and approximately $1,019.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lightstreams has traded down 59.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lightstreams Coin Profile

PHT is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,113,387 coins. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

