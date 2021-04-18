LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Short Interest Up 59.5% in March

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 888,600 shares, a growth of 59.5% from the March 15th total of 557,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 907,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NYSE:LITB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,655. The company has a market cap of $314.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.70. LightInTheBox has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $5.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 76.19%. The firm had revenue of $132.75 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LightInTheBox by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,548,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 249,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox is a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to consumers around the world. The Company offers customers a convenient way to shop for a wide selection of products at attractive prices through its www.lightinthebox.com, www.miniinthebox.com, www.ezbuy.com and other websites and mobile applications, which are available in 25 major languages and cover more than 140 countries.

