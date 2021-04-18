LIFULL (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LIFULL (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIFULL Co., Ltd. offers real estate information services. The company provides services for domestic real estate companies. LIFULL Co., Ltd., formerly known as Next Co Ltd Tok, is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of NXCLF opened at $3.80 on Thursday. LIFULL has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $509.83 million, a PE ratio of 47.51 and a beta of -0.51.

LIFULL Co, Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan. It offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Rumah, a real estate and housing information website for Indonesia; LIFULL Concierge, a real estate agency service for Japanese employees re-assigned to Jakarta; Trovit, an aggregation website; and Mitula, a site that provides information in real estate and housing, used cars, recruitment, and fashion.

