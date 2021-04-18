Lido DAO Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.02 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00001689 BTC on major exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $8.43 million and $1.02 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00066468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.63 or 0.00277707 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004474 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00028403 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.52 or 0.00724307 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,274.96 or 0.99775872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $470.06 or 0.00833428 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,850,049 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

