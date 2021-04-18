Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,328 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $8,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,772,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,021,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,586,000 after purchasing an additional 503,921 shares during the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.83.

LBRDK opened at $155.37 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $116.78 and a 52 week high of $165.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. The business had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

