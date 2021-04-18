Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,892,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,923,000 after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2,564.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 12,718 shares during the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $150.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.25 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.40. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $116.60 and a 52 week high of $162.26. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. The firm had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on LBRDA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

