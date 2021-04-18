Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the March 15th total of 4,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of LXRX stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.05. 925,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,449,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.41. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.09.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 320.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LXRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Gabelli cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

In other Lexicon Pharmaceuticals news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $158,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,620.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

