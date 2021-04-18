Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 95 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $383.63. 3,252,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,992,366. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $363.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $250.00 and a one year high of $382.54.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.