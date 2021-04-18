Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $7,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 43,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,022 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 133,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 42,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,789,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Shares of IBDO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.11. The stock had a trading volume of 183,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,431. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average is $26.20.

