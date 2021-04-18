LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LCI Industries is a supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries including bus, cargo and equestrian trailer, marine and heavy truck. The company’s product portfolio includes awnings, suspension enhancement, chassis, doors and laminates, electronics, interior, software and apps, windows and glass, thermoformed bath and kitchen products. LCI Industries, formerly known as formerly Drew Industries Incorporated, is based in Elkhart, Indiana. “

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $143.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.50 and a 200 day moving average of $131.38. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $66.71 and a 12-month high of $154.78.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

In other news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $162,435.00. Also, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $648,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,063 shares of company stock valued at $995,768 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 246.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $732,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

