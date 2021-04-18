Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lazard by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,541,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,400,000 after purchasing an additional 39,227 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lazard by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,322,000 after purchasing an additional 514,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,273,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,468,000 after purchasing an additional 72,228 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,419,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,339,000 after purchasing an additional 202,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lazard by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Lazard stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average is $40.45. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $46.94.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $898.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAZ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lazard from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.70.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

