Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1151 per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
NYSE LGI opened at $19.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.33. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $20.00.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile
