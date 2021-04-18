Latitude Advisors LLC Takes Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

NYSE MO traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $51.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,045,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,072,777. The firm has a market cap of $95.59 billion, a PE ratio of 143.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.92. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

