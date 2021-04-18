Latitude Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Latitude Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,777,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,684,264. The firm has a market cap of $196.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.84 and its 200-day moving average is $139.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

