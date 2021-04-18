Latitude Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. United Bank grew its position in Pfizer by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Pfizer by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 21,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average of $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $215.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

