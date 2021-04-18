Latitude Advisors LLC Has $540,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Latitude Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNH. Truist Securities boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.83.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,774 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH stock traded up $14.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $390.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,488,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.30. The company has a market capitalization of $368.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $273.25 and a 52 week high of $392.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

