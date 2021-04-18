Latitude Advisors LLC Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Latitude Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.52. 1,860,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,346. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $237.78. The stock has a market cap of $126.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.57.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

