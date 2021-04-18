Latitude Advisors LLC Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Latitude Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $233.08 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $232.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.12 and its 200-day moving average is $216.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. UBS Group upgraded McDonald’s to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.30.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

